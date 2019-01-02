Dominion completes buyout of SCANA after 17-month nuclear fiasco

Nearly 730,000 electric customers in South Carolina are getting a new power company.
And about 5,200 full- and part-time SCANA employees in Georgia and both Carolinas are getting new bosses.
Virginia-based Dominion Energy on Wednesday finalized its buyout of Cayce-based SCANA Corp., the troubled power company that lost $5 billion and, now, its independence to a failed nuclear construction project.
“Dominion Energy is pleased to add SCANA’s fast-growing, high-performing Southeastern businesses to our 18-state footprint,” Dominion chief executive Tom Farrell said in a news release. “Together, we are committed to providing safe, dependable, affordable and clean energy to the communities served by SCANA and to maintaining its excellent record of reliability and customer service.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The Wednesday announcement closes a dark and uncertain chapter in SCANA’s long and proud history.
The company’s flagship subsidiary, SCE&G, began providing power in 1846 as Charleston Gas Light Company and grew into South Carolina’s largest homegrown utility — a corporate darling known for its service reliability, philanthropy and legislative influence.
But that was all before July 2017, when the company’s $9 billion effort to build two more nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County went belly up. The abrupt collapse shocked lawmakers and enraged SCE&G customers who — after nine rate hikes — have paid more than $2 billion in the form of higher power bills for the useless reactors.
After months of lawsuits and investigative hearings, Dominion swooped in last January with an offer to buy out SCANA, lower rates and refund SCE&G’s electric customers some of what they had paid toward V.C. Summer.
A year of haggling between Dominion and S.C. lawmakers, regulators and ratepayer attorneys led to the S.C. Public Service Commission’s ruling last month that approved Dominion’s plan to purchase SCANA and lowered SCE&G’s electric rates by about 15 percent — or or $22 a month for the typical residential customer.
“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of Dominion Energy and SCANA,” SCANA chief executive Jimmy Addison said in a statement. “Employees at our respective companies have been working hard for months on integration planning, and I am confident that will lead to a smooth transition. These two companies share common values, and this combination provides SCANA’s businesses with the scale and stability to meet customers’ growing energy needs in the years to come. I am particularly proud that despite the intense efforts that went into planning for the integration and attaining approval of the combination of the companies over the past year, employees across our three-state region maintained their focus on providing energy to our customers safely and reliably. We will now hit the ground running with Dominion Energy and embrace change.”
Power bills under Dominion will be a few cents lower than what SCE&G customers have been accustomed to paying since this summer, when the General Assembly temporarily slashed the utility’s nuclear bloated rates by almost 15 percent.
Dominion sealed the deal Wednesday despite appeals from a handful of groups asking the S.C. Public Service Commission to reconsider several pieces of its recent order approving the SCANA buyout.
Those appeals were not expected to hamper the Dominion deal.
Dominion was already the fourth largest electric and gas utility in America. It now has 7.5 million customers in 18 states. It etched out a small foothold in South Carolina in 2014 when it bought Carolina Gas Transmission Corp. — a 1,500-mile interstate gas pipeline with roughly 115 employees — from SCANA.
Now, it adds South Carolina’s largest homegrown utility in SCE&G and two SCANA natural gas subsidiaries: SCANA Energy in Georgia and PSNC Energy in Georgia.
“The addition of SCANA makes geographic sense and aligns well with our core, regulated energy businesses,” Farrell said. “These are well-run regulated operations that we expect will help improve Dominion Energy’s risk profile and growth outlook.”
Comments