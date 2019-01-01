South Carolina

81-year-old got stuck on a jet ski on New Year’s Eve. Here’s what he told the Coast Guard

By Katherine Kokal

January 01, 2019 01:31 PM

An 81-year old man was taking a New Year’s Eve jet ski ride when he got stuck near Skull Creek off Hilton Head Island, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Joe Patten’s jet ski got stuck just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The news release states that Sea Tow, the nationwide boat towing service, tried to rescue Patten but was unsuccessful due to shallow water and pluff mud.

The Coast Guard arrived on the scene via Dolphin helicopter around 8:55 p.m. and took Patten to the Hilton Head Airport, according to petty officer 3rd class Ryan Dickinson with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Dickinson said Patten told the Coast Guard he could “just wait until high tide came in” to help him coast to the nearest shore, citing that would be likely happen around 5 a.m.

“I’m not sure if that would have happened or not,” Dickinson said.

As weather conditions worsened, the Coast Guard hoisted Patten from the water and reunited him with his family members — who were waiting at the airport.

Patten did not appear to have any medical concerns, Dickinson said. The report did not include any indication that Patten was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

