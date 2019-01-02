Check your lottery ticket: Someone in SC just won $1 million

Someone in South Carolina is ringing in the new year a million dollars richer.
A ticket purchased at a Circle K in Moncks Corner matched all five white ball numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, winning the ticket holder $1 million, the S.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday.
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70, with the Megaball 14. The winning ticket, which was purchased at the Circle K at 2800 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, matched all five numbers but not the Megaball number, according to a release from the S.C. Education Lottery.
Had the player purchased the Megaplier for an extra dollar, the prize would have multiplied to $4 million, according to the lottery.
The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306, according to the lottery.
