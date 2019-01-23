12 wedding venues around Hilton Head and Bluffton you can book in 2019

If you got engaged over the holidays, there’s one major item you’ll need to check off your to-do list — booking a wedding venue for that special day, the perfect spot to take the beautiful photos, recite touching vows and shake it on the dance floor.
There are a number of options in the Lowcountry. From places that are relatively inexpensive (by wedding standards) with special deals to more lavish venues at the resorts in Bluffton and on Hilton Head.
Here’s our list of some of the places available, how much you’ll pay and what you’re paying for:
Note: All prices come from either wedding venue/catering representatives or estimated rates from The Knot, Wedding Spot, Wedding Wire as of Jan. 23, 2019.
Hilton Head
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort
Who wouldn’t want to have their wedding day at the resort that made Conde Nast Traveler’s “2018 Best Resorts in the South” list? Couples have multiple choices when it comes to venues at Palmetto Dunes. They include Alexander’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Arthur Hills Golf Course, The Dunes House, and conference center.
The resort has special packages to make sure couples get all the amenities they want.
The resort offers three venues that you can book including both indoor and outdoor options.
Cost (Each venues has a minimum spending limit depending on the season, but this doesn’t include state tax):
The Dunes House — Renting March through October will cost you about $2,000 or more. November through February renting can be $1,000 or more.
Centre Court Pavilion — Renting March through October will cost you about $1,500 or more. November through February it will be $750 or more.
Arthur Hills Golf Course Patio — Renting March through October can be $1,000 or more. Then November through February it will be $500 or more.
Capacity:
- The Dunes House — 120 guests
- Centre Court Pavilion — 150 guests
- Arthur Hills Golf Course Patio — 60 guests
- Additional Tent can accommodate over 200 guests
For those opting for the fancy and posh, the Yacht Club in Sea Pines could be the right option for you. Booking here will give you and your guests an opportunity to explore the marina and you could also have the iconic Sea Pines Lighthouse as part of your backdrop for wedding photos.
Cost: $4,613 to $11,935
Capacity: 84-100 guests
Couples can book their day at yet another popular golfing community in the Hilton Head and Bluffton area. The club writes that “Southern Hospitality is not only a tradition here — it’s our way of doing business.”
The club’s golf course offers a beautiful backdrop for wedding photos.
Cost: $3,690 to $6,275 (estimate for 100 guests)
Capacity: 20-200 guests
The soon-to-be bride and groom, along with their guests, will have to ride the ferry to arrive and get around by golf cart once they do. The views won’t disappoint.
The club on Daufuskie Island is the perfect venue for couples who want an outdoor wedding experience. Believe it or not, there’s even an elopement package for couples who just want to skip the extra nonsense and say “I do.”
Cost: $18,500 to $22,250
Capacity: Up to 200 guests
Getting married on land? Overrated.
Getting married at sea? Now we’re talking.
You can do everything from your bachelor or bachelorette party to the ceremony on one of Vagabond Cruise’s vessels.
You can even forget about having a priest and have the captain marry you instead. You and your party will sail along near Haig Point Lighthouse for the ceremony and then continue to drift near Harbour Town.
Cost (Includes for the cruise and dinner): $82 per person
Capacity: 2-110 guests
The main resort that everyone knows and loves also has a spot for couples to get hitched. It offers multiple packages, depending on what type of affair you want.
You can have your entire day at the resort, or opt to just to have your ceremony or reception there. Either way, you’ll definitely want to include the Harbour Town Lighthouse in your wedding photos.
Cost: $15,444 to $29,577 for about 50 guests
Capacity: 80-250 guests
Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island
The resort offers both an on-site beach ceremony and multiple indoor and outdoor venues, depending on the size of your party.
Its Heyward Terrace can fit about 25 to 40 people for those booking a more intimate wedding. For larger parties, you can book at the Beach Pavillion or Shipyard Beach Club. At the club, the maximum is 100 guests.
Cost (Fees include tables, folding chairs, dinnerware, set up and tear down): $700-$2,000 to rent the venue. Must have a minimum spend be $2,000-$12,000.
Capacity: 25-110 guests
For those looking for classic Southern charm look, the club’s clubhouse fits the bill. There’s also the gorgeous backdrop of the club’s gardens.
Cost: $10,762 to $14,083
Capacity: 80-200 guests
Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort
If you want a mix of a destination wedding with the option to have your own home-cooking or personal touch, then this resort is the place for you.
The resort posted on its site that couples can have the complete package when it comes to their wedding experience. Indoor and outdoor venues are available.
Cost: $2,000 to $12,000
Capacity: Can accommodate more than 100 guests.
Bluffton
This club boasts a beautiful waterfront landscape. You can choose to have your ceremony and reception in multiple venues. You can also pick from a menu filled with fine dining hors d’oeuvres and, of course, you can have a wide array of alcoholic (or non-alcoholic) options at the bar.
Pro tip: You can get a discount if you are a Hampton Lake member or sponsored by one.
Cost: $5,683 to $11,673
Capacity: Up to 120 guests in Lakeview Room and Screened Porch
You have all but limitless options at this Bluffton private golf community.
You can choose to have an outdoor wedding on the community’s property or have a more intimate ceremony in one of the community’s dining rooms.
The options for food might be the selling point for couples. The menu includes everything from good ol’ Lowcountry BBQ to Mediterranean cuisine.
You can look at the full menu and even floor plans of the venue on the community’s brochure.
Cost: $250 deposit (refundable); $15,926 to $17,705
Up to 220 guests
There are multiple venues you can book, including a large ballroom named the Seabrook Ballroom where couples will definitely want to dance, eat and celebrate.
There are also smaller, more intimate venues including the Lakefront Lanai, The Brasserie and The Library for those wanting a more low-key experience.
Cost: $1,200- $18,500
Venues range from small dining rooms to large banquet halls. There is a large service fee for the banquet with 100 or more guests. Brasserie is $700 to $18,000.
Capacity: Up to 400 guests, but depends on the venue (additional fees are added for larger parties).
