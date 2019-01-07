2 bodies found in SC state park determined to be missing couple

Two bodies found in a state park in South Carolina last month were determined to be those of a couple reported missing nearly a month ago, according to reports.
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the bodies of a man and a woman were found that morning at Rivers Bridge State Park.
Officials have since determined that the bodies are those of 35-year-old Janis Quintero Natos and 38-year-old Jamell Reggie Carter, who were reported missing Dec. 14, according to The Times and Democrat and WJBF.
The cause of death is still unknown because of the decomposed state of the bodies, according to WRDW. The coroner expects to release more information later this week, the station reported.
Sheriff’s officials say Natos and Carter left their Bamberg home on Dec. 12, with Natos leaving her purse behind and Carter leaving his medication behind.
The State Law Enforcement Division has been involved in the case since Natos and Carter were reported missing, and is now leading the investigation into their deaths, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said. He declined to comment beyond saying that agents’ work on the case is continuing.
