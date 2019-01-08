South Carolina

Bernie Sanders is coming to Columbia for Martin Luther King Day rally

By Bristow Marchant

January 08, 2019 04:25 PM

FILE - In this April 4, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responds to a question during a town hall meeting in Jackson, Miss. Sanders won Vermont’s Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, Aug. 14, but was expected to turn down the nomination, as he did in his previous campaigns, and support other Democratic candidates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Rogelio V. Solis AP
COLUMBIA, SC

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is the latest presidential contender to plan a visit to South Carolina.

Sanders will speak at the annual King Day at the Dome rally at the State House on Jan. 21, the S.C. NAACP confirmed Tuesday.

The independent Vermont senator is the second potential candidate for the Democratic nomination added to the event. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will also speak at the traditional Martin Luther King Jr Day event.

The rally has served as a platform for presidential candidates in the past. Sanders last spoke there ahead of the Democratic primary in 2016, along with Hillary Clinton and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley.

Sanders is one of a number of candidates expected to jump into the race for the Democratic nomination in 2020. He made an appearance in Columbia only last October, at a “Medicare for All” rally ahead of the November election.

South Carolina will hold the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29, 2020.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, speaking at a "Medicare-for-All" rally in Columbia, SC, on Oct. 20, 2018.

