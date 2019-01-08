Bernie Sanders is coming to Columbia for Martin Luther King Day rally

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is the latest presidential contender to plan a visit to South Carolina.

Sanders will speak at the annual King Day at the Dome rally at the State House on Jan. 21, the S.C. NAACP confirmed Tuesday.

The independent Vermont senator is the second potential candidate for the Democratic nomination added to the event. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will also speak at the traditional Martin Luther King Jr Day event.

The rally has served as a platform for presidential candidates in the past. Sanders last spoke there ahead of the Democratic primary in 2016, along with Hillary Clinton and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley.

Sanders is one of a number of candidates expected to jump into the race for the Democratic nomination in 2020. He made an appearance in Columbia only last October, at a “Medicare for All” rally ahead of the November election.

South Carolina will hold the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29, 2020.

