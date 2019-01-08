South Carolina

Kidnapping suspect kills himself after barricade inside home, SC cops say

By Noah Feit

January 08, 2019 05:15 PM

A man barricaded himself inside a residence. He was later found dead, police said.
A man barricaded himself inside a residence. He was later found dead, police said. Getty Images/iStock photo
A man barricaded himself inside a residence. He was later found dead, police said. Getty Images/iStock photo

A standoff with a wanted man who barricaded himself inside a South Carolina residence Tuesday ended when the suspect killed himself, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, WHNS reported on Twitter.

The suspect was identified as Charles Eugene Van Norman II, according to WSPA.

Deputies went to arrest Norman at 1 p.m. on “kidnapping and domestic violence” charges, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

When law enforcement arrived, Norman went inside a residence on Pine Grove Lane in Berea, where he was barricaded, the news release states.

Members of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were on scene, according to the news release. The SWAT team and deputies tried to contact Norman, and used “gas to force him outside,” per the Greenville News.

The sheriff’s office said when the efforts failed to force out Norman, deputies entered the home a discovered he died “from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound,” WHNS reported.

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

By

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

  Comments  