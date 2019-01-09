The drive-thru took too long, so he threw hot coffee on McDonald’s worker, SC cops say

A man who was upset over waiting too long in the drive-thru line at McDonald’s became “obnoxious” and threw hot coffee in the face of the teenage drive-thru worker, according to police.
It happened last month at the McDonald’s on Wall Street in Camden, according to a police report released Tuesday by the Camden Police Department.
The 16-year-old victim told officers a man pulled up to the drive-thru window and asked for a large order of French fries “because he was unsatisfied with the service because he was waiting too long,” according to the police report. He asked to speak to a manager, and after a verbal exchange between them he began “acting obnoxious.”
The girl didn’t want to go back to the window because of the driver’s behavior, and he told her he would throw hot coffee in her face, the report states. The driver called her back to the window and, without her knowing, had taken the lid off a cup of coffee, which he then threw in her face.
Police say the victim didn’t see the car’s tag but said it was a red Ford Focus. She declined EMS treatment.
Camden police on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts to call 803-425-6025.
