Man facing murder charge cuts off ankle monitor, last seen in Upstate SC, police say

A murder suspect is on the run after he cut off an ankle monitor and disappeared, Fox Carolinas reports.
Steven Douglas Neel, 24, cut off the ankle monitor on Jan. 2 and was last seen in Gaffney, South Carolina, according to WYFF.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office suspects Neel, who lives in Blacksburg, South Carolina, may be headed to Oklahoma, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports.
Blacksburg is just south of the North Carolina border on I-85 and about 45 miles from Charlotte.
Neel was out on bond awaiting trial in the March 30, 2016 killing of Carl Burden, Fox Carolinas reports.
Burder, then 35, pulled over his car because he was arguing with his wife and they were going to switch drivers, according to WSPA. That’s when another car pulled up and blocked them in, the station reported at the time.
“An argument started about a missing tattoo kit and the victim was shot through the car’s window, deputies say. Deputies say the victim and the driver in the other car knew each other,” WSPA writes.
Police arrested four people in connection with the killing, including Neel, in the week after the shooting, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.
Neel is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds, according to WYFF. He has several tattoos, including the letters “KMH” on his left wrist and a cross on that hand, the station reports.
Anyone with information about Neel can call 1-888-CRIME-SC, according to Fox Carolinas.
