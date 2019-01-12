He secretly filmed a minor girl and adult woman together. He’s going to jail, AG says

An Upstate man is headed to jail after he downloaded child pornography and filmed an adult woman and underage girl together without their consent, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Michael G. Strother of Greenville pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to 1st degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the AG’s office said in a statement.

In April 2017, a special investigator with the AG’s office found a person requesting child pornography on a website. The investigation led the authorities to Strother’s residence where a search warrant was served. With investigators at his home, Strother admitted to downloading child pornography, the AG’s office said.

Strother also admitted to recording “an adult female and a minor female without their consent using hidden cameras,” the AG’s statement said.

After analyzing devices seized from Strother’s home, investigators found 14,000 files containing child porn or the secret recordings of the woman and minor, according to the AG.

A judged sentenced Strother to 15 years in prison and he’ll be required to register as a sex offender.

“Protecting our children from these predatory monsters is this office’s highest calling,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said in the statement. “Our investigators and prosecutors gave it their best to assure justice was served.”