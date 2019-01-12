Williamsburg County gets first woman as elected supervisor

The first woman to be elected Williamsburg County Supervisor has taken the oath of office.
Tiffany Wright defeated the former supervisor in the Democratic primary in June and faced no opposition in December.
Wright spent the past 10 years running Williamsburg County's emergency management and 911. She told the Morning News of Florence that she ran for supervisor because she thought she could do more for Williamsburg County.
Wright says she wants to change the mindset that Williamsburg County is a poor county because that negative stereotype causes more problems. She says she also will seek a better relationship with county council members since they speak for residents.
Wright takes over for Stanley Pasley who spent three terms as supervisor.
