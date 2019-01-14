In surprise reversal, PSC rules SCE&G misled regulators about failing nuclear project

In a surprising reversal, the S.C. Public Service Commission on Monday decided to explicitly rule that SCE&G intentionally misled the commission to win electric rate hikes for a failing nuclear plant construction project.
The PSC’s decision won’t affect Virginia-based Dominion Energy’s takeover of SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA. Nor will it change the $22-a-month rate cut Dominion is implementing for SCE&G’s nearly 730,000 electric customers.
However, the ruling signaled a stiffening backbone for a PSC that often has been criticized as too friendly to utilities, especially after the commission allowed SCE&G to raise its electric rates nine times to finance the doomed V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion project.
The reversed ruling was requested by the state’s utility watchdog, the Office of Regulatory Staff; S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington; and other consumer and environmental groups after the PSC shied away from calling out SCE&G last month.
“It is essential to restore public trust, and this finding will go a long way in acknowledging that the regulatory compact … was broken by SCE&G,” said Tom Ervin, the lone commissioner to fight for a ruling of SCE&G “imprudence” last month. “It also puts all other regulated utilities on notice that we take this matter very seriously. In any future proceedings, we’re going to hold them accountable, and we’re going to expect transparency in any filings made to the (Office of Regulatory Staff, the state’s utility watchdog,) and the commission going forward.”
The PSC met Monday to take up minor appeals of its decision last month to OK Dominion’s buyout of SCANA and the company’s proposed 15-percent rate cut.
In making that ruling, however, the PSC decided not to explicitly address a key point of contention in the weeks-long November hearing that preceded the ruling: an assertion by Regulatory Staff that SCE&G had intentionally hidden damaging information about the project from the PSC in order to keep the construction going and profits flowing.
As part of its argument for deeper rate cuts, Regulatory Staff introduced witnesses, including two former SCANA employees, who testified that SCE&G executives filed unrealistically low project cost estimates with the PSC as SCE&G sought a rate hike in March 2015.
Regulatory Staff also noted that SCE&G and minority partner Santee Cooper paid $1 million for a third-party assessment of the project in 2015, only to delete damaging pieces of the report and hide the assessment from regulators.
In his own testimony, former SCANA chief executive Jimmy Addison conceded his utility withheld key information from the PSC about the project, adding he wishes SCE&G had disclosed more to regulators. Addison was chief financial officer of SCANA before the project collapsed in July 2017.
But in making its ruling, the PSC balked at the idea of ruling that SCE&G was “imprudent” — an important legal definition in rate-setting cases that usually decides whether a utility can charge its customers for certain costs.
Commissioner Elliott Elam argued an “imprudent” ruling was unnecessary since Dominion already had agreed it wouldn’t charge customers for any nuclear construction costs incurred after March 2015.
