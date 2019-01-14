SC women earn 27 percent less than men. These lawmakers have a plan to change that

A coalition of female state lawmakers, women’s and workers’ rights groups say they will push to close the gender pay gap in South Carolina once and for all this session.
Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, and Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, intend to introduce a pay equity act Tuesday they say seeks to give employers and employees the tools to prevent wage discrimination.
Brawley was joined Monday at the State House by ARRP of South Carolina, the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, South Carolina American Association of University Women, and the Coalition of 100 Black Women, among others. Former S.C. First Lady Rachel Hodges and Florence attorney and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Marguerite Willis also joined Brawley Monday.
“This seems almost ... childish in a way that people could work, do the same job and not be compensated the same way,” Brawley said. “It’s time for this legislation. It’s more than time. Women more often are the bread-earners in their families ... and for them not to be compensated at the level that their male counterparts are it’s unacceptable. ... This is an issue of fundamental fairness.”
Shealy, unable attend Monday’s press conference, added in a statement: “We all deserve to paid fairly for the value we bring to the workplace.”
South Carolina is one of four states without equal-pay laws, but has a general employment discrimination law that includes a prohibition of wage discrimination based on protected class status, including sex.
The state has a larger wage gap than the national average. Across the U.S. women earn about 79 cents for every dollar that men do, compared to 73 cents per dollar in South Carolina, according to a 2017 study from the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business. The study, though, found the gender pay gap in South Carolina has been declining over the past decade.
For women of color, the gap is even wider, earning 53 cents on every dollar earned by white men, according to the USC report.
S.C. women who work full-time are estimated to have earned about $15,800 less per year than S.C. men who worked full-time in 2015 after controlling for differences in race, occupation, national origin, moving status and age. The estimate, however, does not factor in job experience and tenure on wage differences, due to a lack of available data.
Other studies paint a more nuanced picture, arguing wage discrimination is a much smaller factor of gender pay disparities as women tend to major in lower-earning fields than men, work fewer hours and take time off to raise families.
Still, the wage gap cannot only be explained by making different career choices, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Though women are overrepresented in low-wage and underrepresented in high-wage occupations, women in both continue to experience gaps in pay, according to the center.
This means less money to feed families, pay off student loans and save for retirement. It also leads to workplace dissatisfaction, low morale and higher turnover, supporters said.
“Pay equity is not just a women’s issue,” said WREN CEO Ann Warner. “It is also a family, community and economic viability issue for South Carolina.”
Warner said a “robust pay equity law” would help provide more economic stability and mobility for S.C. families.
The bill would require that employee pay be based on factors such as skill, effort and responsibility, and would ban the use of salary history.
“Research shows that asking for prior wage history can lead to an employee with equal or superior qualifications making less than a coworker doing the same job, simply because they happened to make less in their prior position,” Warner said.
The proposal also seeks to promote pay transparency and protect employee discussions regarding compensation by asking employers provide a wage range to job applicants or those applying for a promotion.
While federal law prohibits discrimination on account of sex in the payment of wages by employers, the proposed bill would expand protections for women and close loopholes, such as preventing pay discrimination from following a woman throughout her career, said Ashley Lidow, associate director of policy and government relations for WREN.
The bill also clarifies any pay disparities between men and women be justified by one or more specifically enumerated business factors.
Similar bills have been pushed in recent years only to stall in committee as other issues dominated the session.
Brawley and supporters, though, say they’re optimistic there will be greater appetite this session to pass pay equity, citing support from a “broad cross-section” of “working women.”
“I think this should be right at the top of our agenda, along with education,” Brawley said. “This is a family values issue.”
House Judiciary Committee chairman Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, whose committee would likely take up the bill, could not be reached for comment Monday.
