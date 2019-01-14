Who is the ‘real’ USC? A Southern Cal Twitter account asked. It didn’t go well

Who is the real USC?
It’s a debate that won’t end and has dragged on as long as the two universities have coexisted (South Carolina since 1801 and Southern Cal since, ahem...1880).
The two duked it out in the courtroom, where in 2010 a federal appeals court rejected a petition from South Carolina to use the letters “USC” on baseball team clothing for their university and upheld a prior decision recognizing the Los Angeles school’s claim to the logo letters.
Still, over the weekend, a Twitter account appealing to Southern Cal sports fans tried to settle the debate online. Barstool SC is an affiliate of the larger Barstool Sports, a sports and pop culture blog with Twitter pages for just about every college fanbase in the country.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Barstool SC page (which makes clear it is not affiliated officially with the University of Southern California) asked Twitter users who the “real” USC is, and instructed them to retweet the post for Southern Cal or “like” the post if they think it’s South Carolina.
By Monday, South Carolina fans had responded in resounding fashion, with the post garnering 30,000 likes compared to only 2,500 retweets.
So, Barstool SC tried again Monday morning, this time with a poll.
Still, as of Monday at 2 p.m., 74 percent of respondents said South Carolina is the “real” USC compared to 26 percent for Southern Cal.
The responses ranged from joy to chagrin to contempt, depending on which USC Twitter users supported. Others were amused by the latest attempt to stake a claim for “the real USC” and, still, some dished out more trash talk.
Of course, the Barstool USC account had some thoughts.
Comments