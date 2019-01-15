Clemson wiped out White House fast food smorgasbord, Trump says

President Donald Trump mixed sports and government on Twitter Tuesday morning after hosting the Clemson football team for a fast food feast at the White House.
“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House,” the president tweeted just before 8 a.m. “Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”
Trump hosted the Tigers football team at the White House on Monday night to celebrate their national championship win over Alabama a week earlier. Because of the ongoing government shutdown, much of the White House staff remains on furlough, so the president paid to have food catered from McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King.
The shutdown has dragged on since Dec. 22 while Trump and Congress stalemate over funding for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.
“They loved it. They lined up,” state Rep. Bruce Bannister, R-Greenville, said of the Clemson players’ feast.
Bannister joined the team for the visit at the White House, along with most members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation, including, Bannister said, newcomers Reps. William Timmons and Joe Cunningham.
“They all grabbed several (Big Macs and Quarter Pounders) off the table,” Bannister said of the Clemson players. “They all recognized this was a chow line and they were lining up, filling it up.”
Reporter Tom Barton contributed.
