Myrtle Beach woman hospitalized after finding baby rodent in seafood can, lawsuit says

By Hannah Strong

January 17, 2019 03:47 PM

A Myrtle Beach woman said she opened up a can of sardines and found a baby rodent inside, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Stephanie Armstrong — who filed a lawsuit against Tri-Union Seafood, LLC, the company that owns Chicken of the Sea — claims she opened and ate one can of sardines in November 2017, and when she opened the second can, she found a baby rodent, the lawsuit states.

Gene Connell, Armstrong’s attorney, said his client was hospitalized after ingesting the first can of sardines. Armstrong suffered “severe and grievous injuries” which required her to have emergency medical treatment, according to the suit.

rodent in sardine can.jpg
Courtesy of Gene Connell

The company failed to use proper care in the production, handling and inspection of the food, the lawsuit states.

Representatives with Tri-Union Seafood could not be reached in time for this report.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

