SC parents: Tell us your experience finding and paying for SC child care

Waiting lists a year long or longer. Tuition costs that equate to a paycheck. Sound familiar?
South Carolina parents, tell us your experiences finding and affording day care for your kids. Take our survey:
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Did you find the perfect day care center for your child? Or did you miss out, perhaps because your infant would be a toddler by the time your name came up on the waiting list or because the cost was too high?
Did you rely on community connections to get you a spot somewhere? Were you forced to settle for a day care setting for your child because what you really wanted was unattainable, too expensive, or booked for years?
Let us know.
Comments