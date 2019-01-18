South Carolina

SC parents: Tell us your experience finding and paying for SC child care

By Jamie Self

January 18, 2019 10:21 AM

Waiting lists a year long or longer. Tuition costs that equate to a paycheck. Sound familiar?

South Carolina parents, tell us your experiences finding and affording day care for your kids. Take our survey:

Did you find the perfect day care center for your child? Or did you miss out, perhaps because your infant would be a toddler by the time your name came up on the waiting list or because the cost was too high?

Did you rely on community connections to get you a spot somewhere? Were you forced to settle for a day care setting for your child because what you really wanted was unattainable, too expensive, or booked for years?

Let us know.

Jamie Self is a projects reporter writing about health care, education, criminal justice and more.

