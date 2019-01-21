At MLK service, SC pastor targets politicians for lack of support for black community

Politicians too often take the black vote for granted during elections but don’t follow through with helping African Americans once they get into office, the Rev. Shawn Johnson told hundreds packed into Zion Baptist Church Monday.

“I don’t care if you’re a Democrat,” said Johnson, superintendent of the Barnwell 19 school district. “I don’t care if you’re a Republican. But if you can’t do what the people need, we ought to make you unemployed. If those folks cannot champion our causes, we ought to vote them out.”

Sitting in front of that pastor were U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Cory Booker, D-N.J. — both potential 2020 presidential contenders.

For the 19th year, South Carolinians gathered inside the sanctuary of Columbia’s Zion Baptist, where they took shelter from the bitter-for-South Carolina January cold, prayed with each other and honored the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy before marching to the State House.

“The Civil Rights Movement was born in church,” Johnson said.

Zion Baptist holds a historic connection to King.

The Rev. Andrew Davis of Zion Baptist noted King was scheduled to visit the Columbia church in 1968. Instead, he chose to stay in Memphis for that spring’s sanitation strike and was assassinated.

The King Day at the Dome march has become an annual fixture in Columbia since the first rally in 2000, when thousands stood on the State House steps to protest the Confederate flag atop the dome. Since then, ahead of presidential election years, the rally has become fertile campaign ground for prospective Democratic candidates hoping to excite the state’s large African-American voting bloc.

Zion Baptist also has given presidential candidates a platform to talk to potential voters ahead of the first-in-the-South primary. In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and Sanders spoke at the church.

Monday, pastors called on South Carolinians to embrace their neighbors despite differences in the color of their skin and culture.





“Daily our spirits are assaulted by words of hatred ... division openly promoted in the name of political gain,” said the Rev. Patsy Craig Malanuk, of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. “Break down those walls that separate us.”