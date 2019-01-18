South Carolina

January 18, 2019 10:59 AM

Bernie Sanders is having a Columbia town hall on MLK Day. Here’s where

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Sen. Bernie Sanders is speaking at a town hall on Monday in Columbia.

The town hall will follow Sanders’ previously announced appearance at the annual King Day at the Dome rally at the S.C. State House, the S.C. NAACP confirmed Friday.

The town hall will be held at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington St., after the end of the State House rally at approximately 1 p.m.

Sanders’ office said more details of the event would be released later on Friday.

The democratic socialist Vermont senator is one of two prospective presidential candidates taking part in Monday’s rally at the State House. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will also speak at the event.

Sanders last spoke in Columbia in October at a rally supporting a “Medicare for all” universal health care system.

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates

Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.

Alex Roarty

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

View more video

South Carolina