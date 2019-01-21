2020 hopefuls Booker, Sanders evoke MLK’s vision while courting SC’s black voters

U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders did their best to stir a frigid Columbia crowd Monday, evoking the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a unified, integrated America as they courted S.C. Democratic primary voters.

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, repeatedly exclaimed “we are dissatisfied” with an economy that, he said, favors the rich over the poor and a federal government that spends heavily to drop bombs in faraway countries but doesn’t take care of the poor and vulnerable.

“This is the moment in America where we don’t just celebrate King’s holiday, but where we recommit ourselves to be agents of change,” Booker said in a speech that focused more on values than proposed reforms.

Sanders, a Vermont independent, called President Donald Trump a racist and repeated his proposals for universal health care, free college and a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Sanders, who marched on Washington with King in 1963, reminded the crowd of thousands that King fought three evils — racism, poverty and war — and implored his listeners “to have the courage to take on the economic and political establishment.”

Neither Booker nor Sanders formally has announced plans to run for president in 2020.

But there was little doubt why they were in Columbia for Monday’s annual King Day at the Dome rally, 13 months before South Carolina hosts the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential primary.

Both 2020 contenders had good reason to be in the Palmetto State, which features a sizable bloc of traditionally Democratic black voters. Presidential contenders who can’t win those voters seldom fare better elsewhere across the deep South.

A strong showing in South Carolina could lend legitimacy to Booker’s campaign.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, must improve on his 2016 blowout loss in the S.C. primary to eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Sanders lost all 46 S.C. counties, winning just 26 percent of the vote.

“I’m thankful to Sen. Booker and Sen. Sanders for being here,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said at the rally. “Make no doubt about it, the road to the White House starts in South Carolina.”

Booker’s speech touched on gun violence, unsafe drinking water, inadequate education funding and an economy that pays some full-time workers so little they depend on food stamps. Good people can’t sit on their hands and let those problems continue, he said.

“We cannot just be about words,” he said. “We must be about deeds, and every day dedicate ourselves to the work. ... We need people who are going to put the indivisible back into this one nation under God.”

Sanders, meanwhile, touted King as one of the greatest leaders “in modern world history,” while positioning himself as the modern-day champion of King’s “radical” vision.

“Many of the demands that King made are still demands that we have to fight for today,” including a living wage, adequate education and affordable housing, Sanders said. He recommended the federal government invest billions of dollars in social programs that it now spends on the military and a possible border wall.

“We cannot have failing underfunded public schools, while we increase military spending by $165 billion over a two-year period,” Sanders said.





The pair’s speeches won ovations Monday from voters who came from across the state to the NAACP’s annual rally.

Columbia resident Henry Wilson said he liked both senators equally. “Everything they said is true,” he said. “I hope that they will practice what they preach.”

Heather Hester Ramsey, a 46-year-old Sanders supporter from Myrtle Beach, said the Vermont senator’s proposals might have seemed pie-in-the-sky in 2016 but they now are picking up steam across the country.

“He has inspired young people to run for office that are now serving like (Democratic U.S. Rep.) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Ramsey said. “He’s a mover and a shaker. It’s not all talk. He’s teaching us how to take back our country.”