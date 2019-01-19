Gale winds from Charleston to Savannah Saturday night, NWS says boaters should stay home

If you’re fixing to be out on the water in Beaufort County on Saturday night, the National Weather Service in Charleston suggests you change your plans.
A gale warning will go into effect on Saturday night at 7 p.m. for the waters off the coast of Charleston down to Savannah, according to the National Weather Service website.
Gale warnings are high-wind warnings for “near-shore coastal waters,” according to forecaster Emily McGraw with the weather service.
During that time, “mariners should alter their plans or remain in port, because winds could get up to 40 knots (46 mph),” and water levels can swell “5-8 feet,” McGraw said.
The warning ends Jan. 20 at 7 a.m.
A gale warning is issued when winds are expected to be between 39 mph and 54 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
