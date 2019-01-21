Live updates from King Day at the SC State House Dome

Follow Tom Barton, Maayan Schechter and Avery Wilks for updates from today’s events.

9:00 a.m.

Rev. Andrew Davis of Zion Baptist Church began the service by noting that King was scheduled to visit Columbia in 1968 but decided to stay in Memphis for the sanitation strike. King was ultimately assassinated in the Tennessee city.

Rev. Patsy Craig Malanuk, of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral told the crowd at Zion, “Daily our spirits are assaulted by words of hatred. ... Division openly promoted in the name of political gain. Grant us grace... Until there is no more us versus them.”

Meanwhile, about 200 gathered at Brookland Banquet & Confetence Center in West Columbia for the Columbia Urban League’s 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast.

Speaking at the breakfast, Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin noted King was less popular than President Donald Trump in 1968, with 32% approval and 63% disapproval, stating “you can do what’s right and not necessarily be popular.”

5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson asked “what sacrifice are we willing to make” to keep King’s legacy alive today.

8:45 a.m.

As South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr Day, rally-goers at the State House in Columbia will be witnessing the start of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Two prospective Democratic presidential contenders — Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — are scheduled to speak at the annual rally at the State House organized by the S.C. NAACP.

The visit by the two will kick off a week of presidential visitors to the capital city. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will speak Wednesday at Columbia College, and Sen. Kamala Harris of California will be at a fundraiser for the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at the State Fairgrounds.

The day’s events begin with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, followed by a march on the State House through downtown Columbia.

King Day at the Dome 2019

The schedule for Monday’s King Day at the Dome rally

▪ 8:30 a.m. Prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington St.

▪ 9:30 a.m. March to State House starts outside Zion Baptist

▪ 10:15 a.m. Rally at the S.C. State House, Main Street and Gervais

▪ About 1 p.m. Town-hall discussion with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Zion Baptist Church

