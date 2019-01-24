Helping innocent people out of jail? Lawyers can’t agree if it should be an added duty

In theory, all attorneys agree on the message behind a new proposed rule.

Nobody wants a wrongfully convicted person sitting in jail.





But now South Carolina lawyers are bickering about the rule designed to help those wrongfully imprisoned.

Opponents say the rule is redundant and places an overbearing burden on prosecutors. Proponents say it’s the job of all lawyers to protect justice.

At its basic level, the proposal — called rule 3.8 for the South Carolina Bar of Professional Standards — requires solicitors to investigate and turn over information that has a “reasonable probability” a convicted person did not commit the offense. If solicitors don’t, they could face suspension or termination of their law license.

S.C.’s Bar issues law licenses and investigates complaints against state lawyers.

“It seems almost silly that we would need to have that rule,” said Mt. Pleasant based attorney Sterling Chillico.

Members of the S.C. Bar’s governing group took up the proposal at its recent convention in Myrtle Beach. They tabled a vote on the measure after a short discussion over concerns. The proposal will head back to a committee for further tweaks before returning to the governing board.





The proposal is similar to those adopted in other states.





Some solicitors have pushed back against the proposal. They say ethical guidelines already in place cover the idea and that they don’t have the staff, money and authority to conduct the investigations.





South Carolina solicitors Duffie Stone, who represents the Beaufort County region, and David Stumbo, who represents the Laurens region, did not respond in time for this report. They both serve on the state-wide prosecutor associations.

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson also expressed concern with the new requirement saying “we’ve already got a duty.”

Many people in prison said they are wrongfully convicted and, Richardson said, if the rule is adopted, his four investigators would have hundreds of cases added to their loads.

“That puts all the duty on the solicitor’s office,” Richardson said.

Current rules also prevent him or his office of talking directly to defendants, so that would be an issue in investigations they would have to conduct, Richardson said.

Area defense attorneys objected to the solicitors’ concerns.

Horry County-based attorney Amy Lawrence said everybody is human and makes mistakes, but there are prosecutors that do not want to help when people are wrongfully incarcerated.

“They know better, they ought to be doing better,” she said, “and that’s heartbreaking.”

Lawrence didn’t buy concerns over investigative costs, saying there are hundreds of ways to investigate, including asking the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for help. She also disagreed with an assertion made by some that investigations could impact relationships between solicitors and police agencies.

Any concerns over price is essentially the government putting a price tag on a person’s freedom, Chillico said.

People are exonerated and released from jail across the country on a daily basis, Lawrence said. When the layers and egos are removed, Lawrence said, the debate comes down to the question about leaving innocent people in jail.

“We should all in unison say ‘no.’”