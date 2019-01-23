One of the world’s best hotels is located in South Carolina, travel site says

A South Carolina hotel received the honor of being named one of the top hotels in the world, according to Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards.
The French Quarter Inn in Charleston was named the sixth best hotel in the world, clenching the top spot when it comes to U.S. hotels, according to the award’s site.
The hotel is located on Church Street, and is “regularly ranked among the city of Charleston’s most luxurious retreats,” according to Trip Advisor.
The inn’s website boasts that it is the “most award winning hotel in historic Charleston.” The boutique hotel offers complimentary European style breakfast, bike rental and help scheduling things to do in the area like a carriage ride across the city.
The French Quarter Inn was bested by hotels in Costa Rica, Italy, Cambodia, Taiwan and Austria.
The Spectator Hotel in Charleston was named the third best in the U.S., according to Trip Advisor. Harbourview Inn in Charleston also made the list at No. 22.
