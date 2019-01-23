Furloughed federal employees can get free, virtual visits with MUSC doctors

Federal employees who are affected by the 33-day long government shutdown and are based in the Palmetto State can receive free virtual appointments with Medical University of South Carolina doctors, the school said in a news release.
The virtual visit can include answering an online interview about the patient’s symptoms, uploading photos of the symptoms or video-chatting with a doctor, according to the release.
“Either way, at the end, if you need a prescription, you’ll get one,” the release said.
Normally, the virtual visits cost $25, according to MUSC’s website.
Telemedicine, as it is sometimes called, is not for serious illnesses such as severe bleeding or chest pains, the release said. However, the release said MUSC’s virtual care can assess 80 different types of illness, including:
- Respiratory infections and allergies
- Eye, ear and mouth problems
- Skin and nail problems
- Insect issues such as lice and tick bites
- Medication to help you stop using tobacco
- Stomach problems
- Injuries and pain such as sunburn and lower back pain
- Medication refills
- Sexually transmitted diseases
To take advantage of the the offer, log on to http://www.muschealth.org/virtual-care and enter the code MUSCCARES4WORKERS.
