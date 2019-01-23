Former SC corrections officer accused of stabbing inmate at Columbia prison, FBI says

A former South Carolina prison guard was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed an inmate in his care and told other officers to lie about it, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Jarrell Kwabbie Boyan, 28, was charged with deprivation of rights under color of law and obstruction of justice, according to the statement.
“This cruel act, as alleged, erodes public confidence in law enforcement, who are supposed to protect and serve all our citizens,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Alphonso Norris said in the statement.
While working at Kirkland Correctional Institution in October 2016, Boyan allegedly used a knife or shank to stab an inmate multiple times, according to the statement. The FBI argues this amounts to violating the inmate’s rights to protection from cruel and usual punishment.
Kirkland Correctional is located in Columbia. It is home to a medical yard, an intake and evaluation center and a psychiatric hospital.
Then, Boyan allegedly told other officers to lie or give misleading information to agents and officers investigating the case, according to the statement.
“Violent crime is a priority for us, including violence happening inside our state’s correctional institutions,” U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in the statement.
It is unclear if other officers were charged for allegedly lying to the FBI.
The case was investigated by the bureau with help from the S.C. Department of Corrections’ Police Services division.
