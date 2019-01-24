South Carolina

SC teen charged after 3-year-old shot and seriously injured, agents say

By Emily Bohatch

January 24, 2019 12:12 PM

A South Carolina teen was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he shot a 3-year-old child, according to a statement from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Jacob Isiah Newton, 17, of Allendale County, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Dec. 23, Newton fired a handgun at the toddler, hitting him or her and causing “serious bodily injury,” according to his arrest warrant. Newton also allegedly shot at two other people.

The arrest warrants indicated that the other two people were not hit by the gunfire.

Witnesses recounted the incident to SLED investigators and Allendale Police officers and identified Newton as the shooter, according to the warrants.

Newton was arrested and taken to the Allendale County Detention Center.

Emily Bohatch

