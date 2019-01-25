Democrat Kamala Harris makes first SC stop since announcing 2020 presidential run

The thousands of South Carolinians who helped propel Barack Obama to the White House in 2008 returned the welcome to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris Friday night in her first S.C. visit since she declared a run for president in 2020.

“We are all here because of those who came before us,” Harris said in her brief remarks, welcomed by a sold-out crowd of 3,000, and their phones, at the Gamma Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 37th annual Pink Ice Gala in Columbia. Harris pledged AKA as a student at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“Our founders gave us the right charge. They said, ‘Stand together, take care of each other and serve your country as leaders.’ “

Harris’ Columbia stop caps off a busy week for South Carolina, which, as of Friday, rolled out the welcome mat for four 2020 Democratic hopefuls — all U.S. senators. Monday, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. participated in the King Day at the Dome, an annual march from Zion Baptist Church to the State House that helps kicks off the state’s presidential primary season.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke at Columbia College on Wednesday, using her first S.C. stop to appeal to middle-class voters. Kirsten Gillibrand, a U.S. senator from New York who declared her candidacy, is slated to visit the state next month, her first visit to the Palmetto State.

“As I’ve said before, the road to the White House slams through South Carolina,” said S.C.-based Democratic operative Antjuan Seawright said. “South Carolina will serve as the political filling station on that long journey to take back 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

The country’s first-in-the-south vote also serves as a battleground for candidates as they try to win over the state’s African-American vote — roughly 60 percent of the state’s Democratic voting bloc.

Fellow AKA chapter sister and state Rep. Chandra Dillard, D-Greenville, who attended Friday’s gala, said while she has not endorsed a candidate, she is pleased so far with Harris’ policy positions.

“I am still getting to know her (Harris),” said Dillard, who first met Harris in October, when the senator visited Greenville. “She is just a delightful person, and I appreciate her journey. There’s a lot of people that can identify with her journey. She’s (got) an inspirational personality, and, Lord knows given the climate, we need inspiration. We need positivity and we need a can-do spirit.”

Dillard said Friday the excitement brewing around Harris reminds her of 2008, when Obama spoke at the gala.

“She is going to have a sisterhood in all 50 states and abroad,” Dillard said. “We should be, and can be, the secret weapon.”