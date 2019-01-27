On the lamb? Police officer corrals lost sheep in SC neighborhood

Little Bo-Peep may have lost her sheep — but a South Carolina police officer was there to help round it up.
Patrolman First Class D. Ghi of the Summerville Police Department helped corral a sheep that was wandering around in the Scott’s Mill subdivision last week, the police department said in a Facebook post.
The officer posed for a picture with the once-liberated lamb in the residential area.
“Lucky for Little Bo Peep, her lost sheep was found and turned over to Animal Control,” the post reads.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In dash-cam video, Ghi says he is taking the sheep to “greener pastures,” reports Circa.
It’s not the first time Summerville officers have had to round up a bleating perpetrator. In October, officers corralled a goat at a Summerville Zaxby’s, where the animal had chased an employee.
Comments