South Carolina

On the lamb? Police officer corrals lost sheep in SC neighborhood

By Teddy Kulmala

January 27, 2019 11:50 AM

Summerville, SC, police officer D. Ghi helped round up a lost sheep in a subdivision last week.
Summerville, SC, police officer D. Ghi helped round up a lost sheep in a subdivision last week. Summerville Police Department/Facebook
Summerville, SC, police officer D. Ghi helped round up a lost sheep in a subdivision last week. Summerville Police Department/Facebook
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Little Bo-Peep may have lost her sheep — but a South Carolina police officer was there to help round it up.

Patrolman First Class D. Ghi of the Summerville Police Department helped corral a sheep that was wandering around in the Scott’s Mill subdivision last week, the police department said in a Facebook post.

The officer posed for a picture with the once-liberated lamb in the residential area.

“Lucky for Little Bo Peep, her lost sheep was found and turned over to Animal Control,” the post reads. 

In dash-cam video, Ghi says he is taking the sheep to “greener pastures,” reports Circa. 

It’s not the first time Summerville officers have had to round up a bleating perpetrator. In October, officers corralled a goat at a Summerville Zaxby’s, where the animal had chased an employee.

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

  Comments  