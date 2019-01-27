Domino’s Pizza driver shot and killed while making a delivery, SC cops say

A Domino’s Pizza driver was shot and killed while making a delivery early Sunday, according to authorities.
Deputies in Darlington County were called to Rogers Road around midnight and found the victim in a car, which was in a ditch, according to WPDE.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 39-year-old Abdul McKenzie, of Darlington, reports WBTW.
The coroner’s office told The Hartsville Messenger that McKenzie was making a delivery for Domino’s just before midnight when he was shot.
The manager of the Darlington Domino’s store called McKenzie “a loving, caring family man” who delivered pizzas for nearly 20 years, according to WMBF.
No arrests have been made, and there was no word Sunday on a possible suspect. The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office, according to WSOC.
