Fewer people are visiting South Carolina naval museum

Officials say fewer people than expected have been visiting a naval museum on the South Carolina coast.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum executive director Max Burdette said the museum is about $600,000 below revenue projections since July 1.
Burdette says he thinks attendance will pick up over the next six months at the museum in Mount Pleasant.
The museum features the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown and several other ships.
Museum officials say legal expenses have been higher than usual because of work on the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's lease agreement and plans for a museum to house the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley.
Burdette says the museum has more than $4 million available to cover any budget shortfall for the year.
Comments