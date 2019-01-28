SC politico who nursed a dying Lee Atwater remembered for big heart, bipartisanship

He nursed a dying Lee Atwater and oversaw the long-shot gubernatorial campaign of David Beasley.
Robert Adams VI built an extensive background in S.C. politics as a campaign consultant and State House lobbyist. But while his pedigree was Republican, his instincts and nature were bipartisan, according to family and friends.
“He was old school in the sense that once the elections were over, it was (about) working together to govern effectively,” said former Democratic South Carolina governor and colleague Jim Hodges. “He put party label aside ... to solve problems. That’s why people were so touched by his life.”
Adams, 55, died on Jan. 26 from a sudden illness.
Remembrances and farewells have poured in from top movers and shakers from both sides of the political aisle.
State Attorney General Alan Wilson recalled being 15 years old and riding around putting up yard signs with Adams for his father’s, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, 1988 re-election campaign to the State Senate.
“Here’s this guy with boundless energy, sparkle, wit and charm,” Wilson said. “He was a guy who commanded respect form all political persuasions, because you knew you could sit down and work with him.”
Adams, a senior vice president at McGuireWoods Consulting, where he worked with Hodges, was a disciple of Atwater’s and worked on the late President George H.W. Bush’s successful 1988 campaign for president.
“A hallmark of his life was helping people in need. He was always there in the clutch,” said younger brother and Columbia attorney Weston Adams III, 53.
“At age 28, Robert was willing to leave his office job at the (Republican National Committee) in D.C. and go live in the Atwaters’ house, and help Lee and his family in Lee’s dying days,” Weston Adams said. “That is a rare and selfless 28-year-old, and a perfect example of his service-oriented life.”
Robert Adams also ran campaigns for the late U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond, among others, and served in the administrations of Beasley and former S.C. Gov. Mark Sanford, before beginning his lobbying practice.
Beasley and Hodges remember Adams, a noted conservationist, as warm and engaging with an encyclopedic knowledge of Richland County and South Carolina history.
“He’s strong-willed and tough-minded, but ... collegial. He epitomizes what politics should be, as opposed to what it is,” Beasley said.
Adams father, attorney Weston Adams, won a Richland County House seat in 1972 before losing it when single-member districts were created two years later. His father later became ambassador to the African nation of Malawi.
According to his obituary, Adams’ ancestors included governors, a U.S. Senator, Revolutionary War general, a Pulitzer Prize winning author and Elizabeth “Betsy” Griscom Ross, maker of the first American flag.
He is survived by his wife, Shana Voll Adams, and his sons, PFC Joel Adams and Robert Adams VII, as well as his parents, three brothers, nieces and nephews.
