SC teachers frustrated by push to fix public education without their input

Goose Creek Elementary teacher K.C. Murphy never had been to the State House before or met her state representative until she joined more than 100 other teachers Tuesday, descending on Columbia to push for more money for schools and reform of the state’s K-12 system.

“It’s important that we’re here,” said Murphy, who trotted from office to office with 18 other Berkeley County teachers to speak with House members. The teachers were dressed in red to show solidarity with other public-school teachers across the country.





Many of the teachers said Tuesday they have felt pushed to the sidelines as the General Assembly begins debate Wednesday of an education reform bill sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas.

The Darlington Republican filed House Bill 3759 last week, an 84-page proposal to raise the starting salary of teachers to $35,000, give other teachers pay raises, consolidate rural school districts, and overhaul how the state pays for schools and classrooms.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Amid a statewide teacher shortage, teachers have been calling on S.C. legislators to add more money to the state’s budget that starts July 1 to increase their salaries above the Southeastern average for teachers — just more than $50,000.

Gov. Henry McMaster, R-Richland, and state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman both have proposed 5 percent raises. However, some Democratic legislators say far more — from 10 to 20 percent pay hikes — are needed.

Low pay is blamed, in part, for the absence of qualified teachers in some S.C. classrooms. Unable to hire enough teachers, S.C. schools increasingly have had to rely on substitute teachers and international teachers to educate K-12 students.

State Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, asked a State House room packed with teachers how many have thought about quitting their jobs.





Nearly every teacher raised their hand.