Bluffton High School student allegedly selling pot, ‘date rape’ pills to peers, FBI says

After a tip from the FBI, the Bluffton Police Department is investigating a 16-year-old Bluffton High School student who was allegedly selling marijuana and pills with “properties of date rape drugs” to his peers, according to officials.
On Friday, a Bluffton police officer met with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations and a “confidential and reliable source” who had information about a male student reportedly selling the drugs to juveniles in the greater Bluffton area, the police report said.
The source told the officer that the student allegedly carries the drugs with him while at school, the report said.
When asked why the FBI would be involved in this case, spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said the police department “works with all agencies.”
Babkiewicz could not release any specifics about the case because it is still under investigation, he said Tuesday.
The student was not at school Friday, but the school resource officer and assistant principal planned to follow up with him on Monday, the report said.
In addition to possible criminal charges, a student found possessing or distributing drugs on school grounds could face up 10 days of out-of-school suspension, expulsion or placement in the district’s alternative program Right Choices, according to the district’s code of student conduct.
This is not the first time the Bluffton department has received a tip from the FBI pertaining to a Bluffton High School student.
In December, the FBI alerted the department to an Instagram photo of a gun in a backpack that was posted by a 14-year-old Bluffton High student with the caption “I’m going to become a school shooter tomorrow.” The post was investigated, but the student was ultimately not charged.
