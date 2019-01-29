YMCA coach faces another child molestation charge. There may be more victims, SC cops say

A former YMCA youth soccer coach faces a new charge after a second child said he molested her, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies first arrested Eduardo Mendoza, 41, in December when he was accused of molesting a child he coached as a YMCA volunteer, according to earlier reporting by The State newspaper. Mendoza “coached as many as five youth soccer teams each season for the past eight years,” the newspaper reported, and investigators were worried there may be more victims out there.
“Following the release of that story, another victim, unaffiliated with the YMCA or any children’s organization, came forward regarding Mendoza inappropriately touching her at some time between April and September of 2016,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
“During the course of investigation, investigators learned Mendoza molested the minor, who was under the age of 16 at the time, and forced her to touch him in a sexual manner,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Jail records show officers arrested Mendoza on Jan. 25 on a new charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held in the Greenville County jail with no bond, records show.
Court records show Mendoza was released on a $15,000 bond in December after he was charged with the first county of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
In December, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greenville said in a statement that Mendoza had passed all background checks to become a volunteer coach according to The State.
“At the YMCA of Greenville, the safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be a top priority,” YMCA’s Scot Baddley said, the newspaper reports. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are concerned for those affected.”
An investigator told WYFF that none of alleged sexual conduct happened at the YMCA in the accusation from last year.
