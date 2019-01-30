Former SC congressman Trey Gowdy joins Fox News

Just because Trey Gowdy is done with politics doesn’t mean he is done talking about politics.
The former S.C. congressman has signed up to be a contributor to Fox News, the network said Wednesday.
Gowdy joins the network after eight years representing South Carolina’s Upstate 4th District in the U.S. House. The former Spartanburg County prosecutor was best known for chairing the investigation into the 2011 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.
That job made Gowdy a household name among conservatives after he took aim at then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a candidate for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at the time.
A perch at Fox News will give Gowdy a different perspective of the upcoming 2020 presidential election and a platform to share his views on the contest.
Earlier this month, Gowdy announced he would be joining the Columbia-based Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough law firm, working out of Greenville and Washington, D.C. Gowdy will continue in that role while making his appearances for Fox.
Gowdy decided not to seek re-election last year. Voters elected former state Sen. William Timmons, R-Greenville, to the 4th District seat.
