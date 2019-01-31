He was charged with murder in Myrtle Beach. Here’s why he is now a free man

Once facing life behind bars in connection to a Myrtle Beach killing, a 23-year-old man is now free from prosecution after the state dropped murder charges.

This week, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office dismissed homicide and other charges against Broderick Roscoe. Police initially charged Roscoe and Meleke Stewart in connection to the killing of Alton Daniels in 2014. Officers said Roscoe and Stewart lured Alton Daniels to the 9th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive area to exchange sex for money.

Daniels was trying to escape a car when he was shot multiple times, prosecutors said.

It took four years for Stewart to face trial and a jury found him guilty of murder and other charges. In October, a judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison. During his trial, prosecutors presented text messages showing negotiations between Stewart and Daniels.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the state dropped the murder charges against Roscoe as he only served as the driver taking Stewart to the area, but leaving before the killing.

There probably was enough evidence for arrests of both men, Richardson said, but there wasn’t enough to prosecute Roscoe for homicide.

Witnesses also said Roscoe didn’t participate in the killing, Richardson said.