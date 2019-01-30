SC lawmakers resurrect bill to bring back the electric chair, add firing squad

South Carolina lawmakers revived a proposal that would to bring back the electric chair for the state’s death row executions, as well as add a firing squad as an option.

The bill passed the Senate Wednesday by a 26-13 vote split mostly along party lines, and now heads to the S.C. House, where a similar proposal died last year.

Backed by Senate Republicans, the bill is meant to address the S.C. Corrections Department’s inability to carry out executions because it lacks the chemicals needed for lethal injection under the state’s death penalty. Drug companies won’t sell the state those chemicals, fearing legal challenges and bad publicity, said bill supporter state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry.

Currently, the state’s 35 death row inmates can insist on lethal injection, effectively delaying their executions.

The bill would allow the Department of Corrections to electrocute death row inmates by default, but inmates could choose lethal injection, if available, or a firing squad, a proposal previously shot down by lawmakers.

“Inmates would have the absolute right to choose their method of execution among the two, if lethal injection is not available,” Hembree said.

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, suggested adding firing squads, saying he wanted to give inmates more choices.

“It should be effective and fast and do the job, and that’s the problem with the electric chair,” Hutto said.

Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah allow the use of a firing squad if lethal-injection drugs are unavailable or is held to be unconstitutional. Nine states, which all have lethal injection as primary method, also allow for electrocution.

Lethal injection is widely thought to be a more humane method of execution.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, who prosecuted serial killer Pee Wee Gaskins and other death penalty cases, described in graphic detail the electrocution procedures taken when Gaskins was electrocuted.

“Looking back on it 30 years later, I must admit I’m somewhat hesitant to go forward with that barbaric process,” Harpootlian said.

Wednesday’s debate touched on the cost and effectiveness of the death penalty and racial disparities in South Carolina’s criminal justice system.

The State previously reported that of the 282 S.C. inmates executed since 1912, 208 were black. Nineteen of the state’s current death row inmates are black, compared to about a third of South Carolina’s population.

“I am not against the death penalty in all instances. I am against electrocution as a means of administering the death penalty, because I believe it is ... forcing people to be put to death in a cruel and unusual way,” said state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton.