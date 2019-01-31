Driver ejected, crushed by truck in deadly SC crash, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed when he was ejected from his truck and crushed by the vehicle during a crash, according to the coroner.
The deadly crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the Walhalla area of Oconee County, according to Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A Dodge pickup was traveling west on Coffee Road when the truck went off the left side of the roadway, where it hit a ditch and overturned.
The driver, a 25-year-old Walhalla man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis. The truck came to rest on top of the driver, who died at the scene.
Addis has not yet identified the driver.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments