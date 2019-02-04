Controversial ex-nominee for federal post, appellate attorney in race for SC judge

One candidate would become the first African-American woman on the state’s nine-member Court of Appeals. The other is described as an up-and-comer in South Carolina’s legal community.





At noon Wednesday, 170 S.C. lawmakers will elect 44 S.C. judges after months of screening and schmoozing. Only four of those races were contested, as of Friday, including a 13th Judicial Circuit judgeship, where two Greenville candidates face one another.

But many eyes will be focused on the contest for the S.C. Court of Appeals, where one candidate has been called too soft on crime by critics.

Circuit Court Judge AlisonRenee Lee of Columbia faces Conway appellate attorney Blake Hewitt in an election for a seat on the Court of Appeals. A third candidate — Family Court Judge Jerry Deese Vinson — withdrew his bid last week.

Both candidates are highly regarded by colleagues and lawmakers, many of whom are attorneys themselves. South Carolina is one of only two states where the Legislature, not the governor or voters, decides judges.

Lee, the niece of the late federal judge and civil rights attorney Matthew Perry, was described in her screening process as “intelligent” and “well qualified.” Meanwhile, Hewitt — who previously clerked for former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal and Senior U.S. District Judge Joe Anderson — was described as “superbly qualified,” a candidate who would be a “tremendous asset to the bench.”

Both also have faced tough calls in their legal work and questions about their capabilities.

In 2013, Lee was criticized by law enforcement for reducing the bond for two accused criminals, allowing them to get out of jail while they awaited trial. One later was charged with the murder of Columbia baker Kelly Hunnewell. The other was charged with the murder of a Richland man.

Concerns about Lee’s judicial record thwarted her 2013 nomination by then-President Barack Obama to the U.S. District Court, after South Carolina’s U.S. senators — Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, the Senate’s only black Republican — pulled their support.

Lee was not questioned on the bail rulings in her appearance before the S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission, which screens candidates. But lawmakers did ask Lee whether there are any circumstances in which judges should allow empathy to influence their decision-making.





“I don’t believe that empathy should necessarily determine the judge’s ruling,” Lee answered, according to a transcript. “But I do think that you can’t help but feel empathy at times. I don’t think that should be a direct factor.”

Hewitt — who represented the national Episcopal church and Episcopal Church in South Carolina, in a court battle over a schism in the church — too, faced questions in his screening about his ability to springboard to Appeals Court judge from attorney.

“... I think an appellate body is enriched by having people with a variety of backgrounds,” Hewitt said in his screening, according to a transcript.

Lawmakers said Friday any concerns about either candidates should not affect their ability to serve.

“I’ve committed to vote for Blake Hewitt,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, an attorney. “Blake is an extremely bright guy, and he has the potential to be a long-serving ... judge interpreting the law at the appellate level.”

Meanwhile, Lee has the support of House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, an attorney who sits on the Legislature’s Judicial Merit Selection Commission, and Republican state Rep. Gary Clary, a former Circuit Court judge in Pickens County.

“I served with Judge Lee on the circuit bench,” Clary said. “I have great respect for Blake Hewitt. He’s an exceptional lawyer. But, personally, I believe an appellate judge should have Circuit Court experience.”

Who’s running?

S.C. lawmakers will elect 44 judges Wednesday. Candidates from the Midlands are:

▪ Judge John D. Geathers of Ridgeway, seeking re-election to the S.C. Court of Appeals’ Seat 3, unopposed

▪Judge DeAndrea Gist Benjamin of Columbia, running for re-election to the Fifth Judicial Circuit’s Seat 1, unopposed

▪ Ryan Kirk Griffin of Sumter, running for the 10th Judicial Circuit Court’s at-large Seat 2, unopposed

▪ Judge Anne Gué Jones of Orangeburg, seeking re-election to Family Court’s First Judicial Circuit Seat 1, unopposed

▪ Judge Angela W. Abstance of Barnwell, seeking re-election to Family Court’s Second Judicial Circuit Seat 2, unopposed

▪ Judge Angela Taylor of Sumter, seeking re-election to Family Court‘s Third Judicial Circuit Seat 2, unopposed

▪ Judge Michelle M. Hurley of Columbia, seeking re-election to Family Court’s Fifth Judicial Circuit Seat 2, unopposed

▪ Judge Michael Scott Rankin of Camden, seeking re-election to Family Court’s Fifth Judicial Circuit Seat 3, unopposed

▪ Judge Huntley S. Crouch of Lexington, seeking re-election to Family Court’s 11th Judicial Circuit Seat 2, unopposed

▪ Judge Robert E. Newton of Lexington, seeking re-election to Family Court’s 11th Judicial Circuit Seat 3, unopposed

▪ Judge Monet S. Pincus of Columbia, seeking re-election to Family Court’s at-large Seat 4, unopposed

▪ Judge Ralph King Anderson III of Columbia, running for re-election to Administrative Law Court’s Seat 1, contested

▪ Thomas Rosamond Smith of Columbia, running for Administrative Law Court ‘s Seat 1, contested