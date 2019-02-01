Man told deputies his new car was ‘a steal.’ He wasn’t joking, South Carolina cops say

A man asked someone for a jump on his car, but didn’t realize he was talking to investigators from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
The officers had been checking out a drug complaint Thursday night, according to Fox Carolinas, and were getting ready to leave when Justin Comer, 32, asked for help with the car.
When they asked where he got the car, which had paper dealer tags, the man said he “got a steal on it,” and he wasn’t joking, Fox Carolina reports. The officers identified themselves as law enforcement and ran the vehicle identification number on the silver 2006 Chrysler 300C, according to the station.
A dispatcher told the officers the car was stolen, Fox Carolina reports.
Jail records show Comer, of Inman, South Carolina, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
That wasn’t the only arrest they made Thursday night, WSPA reports. Two people came up to the car as the deputies “were dealing with the reported stolen car,” the station reports, and one just happened to have an outstanding warrant.
They arrested Michael Lewis, 55, “on a shoplifiting charge in Greenville,” according to WSPA.
