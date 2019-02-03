1 killed, baby and 3 others hurt when tractor-trailer slams into minivans, SC cops say

One person was killed and four others injured, including a 4-month-old infant, when a tractor-trailer crashed into two minivans on a South Carolina interstate, according to troopers.
The deadly crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 85 business near mile marker 2, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-85 when it crashed into the backs of two minivans, a Kia and a Toyota, that were stopped for traffic.
The driver of the Kia was entrapped and had to be extricated, Hovis said. A passenger in the Kia was killed, Hovis said.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the passenger as 24-year-old Jessica Dawn Jones, according to WYFF. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died, the station reported.
Two other passengers in the Kia, a 29-year-old woman and a 4-month-old baby, also were injured and taken to the hospital, Hovis said.
The driver of the Toyota van was injured and taken to the hospital, Hovis said. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.
The driver of the truck, 39-year-old Jason Edward Burdette, was charged with driving too fast for conditions, Hovis said.
