SC Catholic church delays naming priests accused of sexual abuse

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston is delaying the promised release of names identifying priests who have been accused of sexually abusing children.
In a statement Monday, Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone said the diocese would need more time to review its records and won’t meet a mid-February deadline the church set at the end of 2018.
“When we release the list of names, we want it to be accurate to the best of our knowledge,” Guglielmone said. “We owe that to the victims, the faithful and the public.”
The diocese, which covers all of South Carolina, said last December it would release the names of all priests credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors since 1950. The church now expects the lists of names to be ready by the end of March, the church’s statement said.
As part of a 2007 settlement, the diocese undertook an extensive review of priest personnel and other relevant files, a review that was shared with law enforcement. The church settled the 2007 suit alleging abuse by priests and other church employees for $12 million.
The church is now reviewing priest personnel files from 2007 through the present. Once completed, the entire list of names of those priest found to have abused children will be released, the church said.
Since the 1960s the Diocese of Charleston has received allegations against 24 priests, according to a Post and Courier report. Twelve were removed from the ministry.
