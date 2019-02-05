Thank you for smoking: SC could tax cigarettes to fund teacher pay raises

Smokers in South Carolina would pay more per pack under a proposal to raise revenue for teacher salary increases and curb teen smoking.

Supporters and members of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network met with legislators Tuesday to urge them to protect teens from cancer by raising the cigarette tax $1.50 per pack and prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 from using indoor tanning devices.

State Rep. Joseph Jefferson Jr., D-Berkeley, a former smoker of 20 years, has filed a bill that would increase the state’s cigarette tax 5 cents per cigarette — or $1 a pack — “to be used for equal pay raises for all K-12 public school teachers.”

“There are too many of our teenagers who will be dying at a much earlier age, because of early smoking. We need to stop that,” Jefferson said. “Let’s do what we can to decrease this dangerous habit.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

Jefferson said his bill would generate about $148 million in new, annual state revenue — about $100 million less than under the Cancer Action Network’s proposal. The group estimates a $1.50 increase would generate $249 million a year to increase teachers’ salaries and funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs, and pay for state healthcare costs.

Tobacco-related illnesses costs the state $1.9 billion annually in health care expenditures, including $476 million in Medicaid costs, according to the network.

“But, my biggest plan right now is to make sure we can create some fund so we can keep our teachers in the state of South Carolina,” Jefferson said. “It makes absolutely no sense to have 5,000 of our teachers leaving the state to find ... more profitable venues so that they can have a decent livelihood.”

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, filed an 84-page proposal last month that would raise the starting salary of teachers to $35,000, give other teachers pay raises, consolidate rural school districts and overhaul how the state pays for schools and classrooms.

Amid a statewide teacher shortage, teachers have been calling on legislators to increase their salaries above the Southeastern average — just more than $51,000.

Lucas’ office said he has yet to review the cigarette tax bill, and would not comment. Thus far, the bill has garnered 17 co-sponsors from both sides of the political aisle.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman both have proposed 5 percent raises.

South Carolina’s 57-cent a pack tax ranks among the lowest — 45th — in the nation, and is well below the national average of $1.70.

An estimated 7,200 deaths in the state are caused by smoking each year, and 20 percent of adults and 9.6 percent of high school students smoke, according to the American Cancer Society.

Substantially increasing the cost of tobacco products would help reduce youth smoking and encourage thousands of adults to kick the habit, said Beth Johnson, South Carolina government relations director for the cancer network.

“It’s your job to pick up the torch for other people when they can’t fight,” said coach Michael Kleinfelder, a two-time cancer survivor and girls’ soccer coach from Gilbert High School in Lexington County, who was joined by players and some 50 volunteers at the State House.

Like Tobacco, the World Health Organization has listed indoor tanning devices as a carcinogen. And rates of skin cancer in South Carolina are on the rise, according to the American Cancer Society. This year in South Carolina, an estimated 1,810 people will be diagnosed with Melanoma, according to the Cancer Action Network. And the risk of contracting the disease increases by 59 percent for those who use an indoor tanning device before the age of 35, it said.

“The scientific data that supports these recommendations are clear-cut,” Gustavo W. Leone, director of the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, said in a statement. “The impact these proposed changes would have on South Carolinians and their health is tremendous and long lasting.”