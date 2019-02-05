South Carolina

Man ‘known to carry an AK-47’ wanted for attempted murder in SC, US Marshals say

By Charles Duncan

February 05, 2019 09:05 AM

A wanted South Carolina man “has been known to carry an AK-47 and could possibly be wearing body armor,” according to U.S. Marshals.

Investigators have been looking for Rodriguez Priester, 30, on two counts of attempted murder and other charges, according to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges relate to an August 2018 shooting in Bamberg County, the Marshals said.

The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force said Monday that it will help in the search. Priester “has known ties to the Columbia and Orangeburg area. He may have fled the area knowing the US Marshals are seeking him for these alleged crimes,” the Marshals said.

“Subject should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS with extreme VIOLENT TENDENCIES!” The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The Marshals ask anyone with information to contact Midlands Crimestoppers or call 911. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

