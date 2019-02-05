Why you won’t see this SC politico on CNN anymore

A conservative commentator from South Carolina will no longer be a regular contributor on CNN.
Former Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer did not have his contract with the cable news network renewed as of last Friday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Bauer became a regular CNN contributor back in 2016 when the network was looking to feature supporters of then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“They were looking for someone who could offer a perspective, who was an officeholder or had held office, and had endorsed Trump,” Bauer told The State in 2016, adding “that was a short list” at the time.
Bauer continued to make appearances as a Trump supporter after the election, alongside fellow South Carolinian Bakari Sellers, a former state legislator whom Bauer credited with helping him get the job.
That came to an end with what a CNN source told The Hill was part of “the natural churn of contributors.” The source said the network typically does not publicize these kind of changes.
Bauer served in the S.C. Legislature before he was elected lieutenant governor in 2002, serving alongside Gov. Mark Sanford. Bauer lost a GOP primary bid for governor in 2010, and ran for Congress in the newly created 7th District in 2012 before he lost the Republican nomination to future Rep. Tom Rice.
Bauer did not immediately return a request for comment from The State, but in an email to the Hollywood Reporter the former lieutenant governor said he was “very thankful for the opportunity CNN gave me.”
But Bauer also expressed remorse that there would be one fewer conservative voice on the network.
“The silent majority in our country feel like they do not have a voice in politics or the media,” he wrote. “I have tried to express many of their feelings and why they supported Donald Trump.”
However, Bauer told the Hollywood Reporter the network likely had its existing audience in mind when they made the decision.
“They know their demographics better than I do,” Bauer said. “Judging by my social media each time I did a hit for them, they were probably right.”
