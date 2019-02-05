South Carolina

When and where another potential 2020 candidate will appear in Columbia

By Bristow Marchant

February 05, 2019 10:53 AM

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates

Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.
By
Up Next
Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.
By
COLUMBIA, SC

Another potential presidential candidate will be in Columbia this week.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will make two public appearances in the capital city on Wednesday.

Hickenlooper is speaking to the annual meeting of the S.C. Hospital Association at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Hickenlooper’s talk will focus on the expansion of Medicaid in Colorado during his time in office from 2011 to 2019.

“John Hickenlooper achieved near universal coverage in Colorado, bringing insurance to more than 94 percent of Coloradans, and reducing wait times to determine Medicaid eligibility from 45 days to 45 minutes,” according to a release from the Giddy Up PAC.

Following his speech, Hickenlooper will also have a lunch and roundtable with local faith leaders at Trinity Baptist Church on Richland Street.

The Colorado Democrat has not yet announced plans to run for president, but he’s only the latest presidential candidate to appear in the Palmetto State.

California Sen. Kamala Harris spoke to the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha in Columbia on Jan. 25. Just two days earlier, Massachusetss Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke at Columbia College. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker appeared at the S.C. State House on Martin Luther King Jr Day, along with another prospective presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Follow more of our reporting on

Latest News

Homepage

See all 9 stories

Bristow Marchant

Bristow Marchant covers politics and government for The State, with more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

  Comments  