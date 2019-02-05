When and where another potential 2020 candidate will appear in Columbia

Another potential presidential candidate will be in Columbia this week.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will make two public appearances in the capital city on Wednesday.

Hickenlooper is speaking to the annual meeting of the S.C. Hospital Association at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Hickenlooper’s talk will focus on the expansion of Medicaid in Colorado during his time in office from 2011 to 2019.

“John Hickenlooper achieved near universal coverage in Colorado, bringing insurance to more than 94 percent of Coloradans, and reducing wait times to determine Medicaid eligibility from 45 days to 45 minutes,” according to a release from the Giddy Up PAC.

Following his speech, Hickenlooper will also have a lunch and roundtable with local faith leaders at Trinity Baptist Church on Richland Street.

The Colorado Democrat has not yet announced plans to run for president, but he’s only the latest presidential candidate to appear in the Palmetto State.

California Sen. Kamala Harris spoke to the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha in Columbia on Jan. 25. Just two days earlier, Massachusetss Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke at Columbia College. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker appeared at the S.C. State House on Martin Luther King Jr Day, along with another prospective presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.