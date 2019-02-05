SC prison guard arrested after officials find sex tape with inmate, warrant says

A South Carolina prison guard was arrested Monday after Department of Corrections officials found videos of her allegedly engaging in sexual activities with an inmate, according to a statement from the department.
Michelle L. Graves, a guard at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, was charged with misconduct in office and sexual misconduct with an inmate, according to the statement.
The Department of Corrections Police Services searched the inmates cell on Feb. 1 and found a contraband phone, according to Graves’ arrest warrant. After opening the phone, investigators found video of Graves and the inmate engaging in sexual activity.
The video was made in Oct. 2018, according to the warrant.
Lieber Correctional is a maximum security prison.
