Food trucks and festivals: Here’s your guide to upcoming events along the Grand Strand

Food trucks, green beer, barbecue and oysters?
Those things are all on the calendar for upcoming things to do along the Grand Strand.
Here’s a list of festivals and happenings in the Myrtle Beach area:
Rivertown Bluegrass Music Concert — Listen to Destination Bluegrass Band from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Horry Georgetown Technical College. Dinner will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. until sold out. Admission is $12 and children under 12 years old get in free.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Restaurant Week at Broadway at the Beach — Enjoy featured menus at participating restaurants through Sunday during Broadway’s restaurant week.
BBQ Festival — The event, hosted by Holiday Inn, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mar. 9 at 115 Hwy 17 N., Surfside Beach.
Oysters on the Waccamaw — Hosted by Conway/Waccamaw Ducks Unlimited, the event is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mar. 16 at the Peanut Warehouse, 150 Laurel St., Conway. Tickets are $40 per person.
Myrtle Beach Irish Fest — Drink green beer at Market Common March 16 and 17 during the 9th annual event. The fest is free to attend.
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival — Happening Apr. 26-28 at 812 N. Ocean Blvd., the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is returning for a third year. Admission to the event is free. Here are more details.
Comments