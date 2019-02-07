Hilton Head made another list. A few reasons to make it your family Spring Break choice

The countdown until spring break continues for most families around the country.
Good news for locals: South Carolina has plenty of options for spring breakers. However, none stand out quite like Hilton Head, travel experts say.
Voted among one of the best islands by publications such as Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler?
Check.
Voted No. 2 for the best family spring break vacation?
Check.
Family Vacation Critic noted that Myrtle Beach attracts more than their share of college spring breakers, but Hilton Head’s family-friendly hotels, resorts and vacation rentals make the island a great alternative.
However, it’s important to note that Hilton Head is located near another good options for your spring break: Beaufort.
Here are a few other reasons and options you and your family:
Harbour Town’s Springtime
Coming onto Hilton Head means you have to stop by Sea Pines, perhaps the island’s best-known community. The community’s Harbour Town usually has fun events for both adults and kids through the year. However, the spring brings a couple festivals you’ll want to attend.
Depending on when your spring break falls, you might enjoy the Hilton Head Island Wine and Food Festival or Harbour Town Spring Fest in late March.
The spring fest has a little bit of everything for the family. There will be a concert by the Motown-inspired R&B group Deas-Guyz; a classic car display by Dreams Car Club; and the Harbour Town shops will have sidewalk sales for the shopaholics in the group. The event page says there will be a few children’s activities and games to enjoy.
Now for the adults: Hilton Head’s Wine and Food Festival will have plenty of options to try a new Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc with a taste of Lowcountry cuisine.
Kazoo Museum? Really? Yes.
If you travel across the Edward Burton Rodgers Bridge, a.k.a. Highway 170, you’ll find the quiet Lowcountry town of Beaufort. What your kids will absolutely love is the Kazoobie Kazoo Factory, Museum and Gift Shop.
While the plastic instrument wasn’t created in the Palmetto State, Beaufort has a special place where folks can learn more about how and when kazoos were made.
The best part of visiting this museum is that you can also make your own kazoo at the museum’s “Build your own Kazoo” station. Then your kids will be able to take a piece of American history with them — with hopefully the minimal amount of noise.
“Fly” through Aerial Adventure
Looking for a bit of a challenge and adventure?
Hilton Head’s Aerial Adventure is a course you’ll want to try your hand at.
The course included swinging bridges and you can jump through hoops and climb various obstacles, including military walls.
The courses are self-guided and vary in difficulty, according to the site. You don’t have to worry about safety because you’ll be required to wear a harness and helmet at all times.
Green is the easiest choice, which means the course is perfect for your kids to have fun safely.
You can also go on a two-hour zipline tour to really feel like you’re flying over the Lowcountry.
There are currently discussions of adding an outdoor go-kart track to the adventure park, previously reported by The Island Packet.
Coligny Beach Park
Going to the beach is an obvious ‘duh’ for anyone who wants to make Hilton Head and Beaufort their spring break destination. One of the most popular beach parks on the island is Coligny Beach. The park provides showers and changing rooms, but most importantly some relaxing swings to enjoy the breeze.
Not far from the park is Coligny Plaza where you can pick up souvenirs, see a movie at the Coligny Theatre, or enjoy ice cream, seafood and other treats.
What questions do you have about visiting Hilton Head? E-mail bsaunders@islandpacket.com.
